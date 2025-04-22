Andhra Minister Satya calls for urgent climate action on Earth Day

VIJAYAWADA: On the eve of World Earth Day, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav issued a passionate appeal on social media, urging citizens to unite in protecting the planet’s health.

“Earth is crying,” Yadav wrote on X, highlighting the urgent need for environmental responsibility.

He warned that Mother Earth is growing fragile due to ecological imbalance caused by human pursuit.

He cited unsustainable mining, deforestation, vanishing biodiversity, depleting groundwater, polluted rivers, desertification, air pollution, climate change, and rising sea levels as major threats.

“These challenges not only threaten the planet but also humanity’s very existence,” he said, stressing that Earth sustains millions of species and must be protected. He noted that April 22 is observed as World Earth Day to spread environment awareness among the people.

“At a time when air pollution caused by industrial progress is seen as the smell of development, the importance of World Earth Day is more critical than ever,” Health Minister added.