Death of rare star tortoises at Andhra's Srikurmam sparks outrage

SRIKAKULAM: The deaths of around 24 rare Indian star tortoises at the Sri Kurmanatha Swamy Temple in Srikurmam have sparked widespread outrage, with allegations of negligence and a cover-up attempt by temple staff.

The tortoises, revered by devotees as incarnations of Sri Maha Vishnu, reportedly died over several days. Conservationists and devotees expressed deep concern after claims emerged that the carcasses were burned to conceal the incident.

The issue came to light on Monday, triggering criticism from environmentalists and religious groups. The NGO Green Mercy, which has been working to conserve the tortoises at the temple, said the loss deeply hurts religious sentiments. The controversy has prompted an official investigation.

District Forest Officer and wildlife in-charge S Venkatesh confirmed to TNIE that 24 tortoises had died and 215 remained alive. He said forest officials had limited involvement in conservation efforts due to court restrictions and had not received any prior communication from temple authorities. Indian star tortoises are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act as a scheduled species.

Joint Director for Animal Husbandry Dr K Raja Gopal said that 24 carcasses were submitted for postmortem, but only one was in a condition suitable for examination. The others were too badly damaged.

According to reports, temple staff allegedly disposed of the carcasses behind the Executive Officer’s office and outside the compound wall, later attempting to burn them. Devotees reportedly witnessed the cremation, which brought the matter to public attention.

Srikakulam MLA Gondu Sankar inspected the temple and warned of strict action against those found responsible. District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar has requested a detailed report on the incident.