Man missing for five years reunites with family in Andhra

ONGOLE: A man who had been missing for five years was reunited with his family by Yerragondapalem police in Prakasam on Sunday. K Sriramulu, who left home in 2020 due to family disputes and financial distress, was traced to Kachiguda, Hyderabad, and brought back safely.

According to Yerragondapalem Circle Inspector Ch. Prabhakara Rao, Sriramulu, a resident of Yerragondapalem town, had left on September 9, 2020, following differences with his wife and business struggles. His wife Sri Lakshmi, a nurse at a private hospital, lodged a missing complaint, after which police registered a case and began their efforts.

Despite years of no leads, police continued the search. Recently, using advanced technology, they linked Sriramulu’s Aadhaar details to a mobile number and tracked the phone’s location to Hyderabad. A team was dispatched and, after confirming his identity, Sriramulu was brought back to Yerragondapalem.

After a brief counselling session at the police station, he was handed over to his family. The couple has two children.

“We lost hope after five years, unsure if he was even alive. The police brought him back, and we’re deeply grateful,” said one of Sriramulu’s brothers, thanking the local police team for their persistent efforts.