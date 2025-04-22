Never forget your roots, no matter where you go: Hindi council national President

VIJAYAWADA: “Never forget your roots, no matter where you go,” urged Dr Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, National President of the World Hindi Council, while addressing the ‘World Hindi Day’ celebrations in Dallas. The event was organised by the International Hindi Association on Monday.

Speaking as the chief guest, Dr Yarlagadda said, “The land may differ, but the soil is the same. The language may change, but its sweetness is universal.” He said that language is the foundation of one’s identity and staying connected to it through study, translation, writing, and reading strengthens cultural roots.

Addressing the ongoing national debate over the three-language formula, he clarified that it promotes linguistic harmony rather than imposing Hindi. “The formula gives complete freedom to citizens - one mother tongue, one foreign language, and one other Indian language,” he noted.

Dr Yarlagadda praised Devdas Gandhi, son of Mahatma Gandhi, for promoting the language through the Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha while residing at Rajagopalachari’s house.