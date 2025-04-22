‘Shankar Vilas RoB to be built with quality,’ says Union Minister Pemmasani

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar on Monday said the proposed Road over Bridge (RoB) at Shankar Vilas in Guntur would be built swiftly and to high standards, addressing safety and traffic concerns.

Speaking at a compensation distribution event held by the Guntur Municipal Corporation, he urged citizens to support the project and not be misled by misinformation.

He handed over `71 lakh in cheques to 21 property owners who agreed to the project. District Collector S Nagalakshmi, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu, acting Mayor Sheikh Sajeela, MLAs Mohammad Naseer Ahmad, Galla Madhavi, Burla Ramana Janeyulu, and AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Chairman Degala Prabhakar Rao were present.