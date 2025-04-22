‘Shankar Vilas RoB to be built with quality,’ says Union Minister Pemmasani

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar on Monday said the proposed Road over Bridge (RoB) at Shankar Vilas in Guntur would be built swiftly and to high standards, addressing safety and traffic concerns.
Speaking at a compensation distribution event held by the Guntur Municipal Corporation, he urged citizens to support the project and not be misled by misinformation.
He handed over `71 lakh in cheques to 21 property owners who agreed to the project. District Collector S Nagalakshmi, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu, acting Mayor Sheikh Sajeela, MLAs Mohammad Naseer Ahmad, Galla Madhavi, Burla Ramana Janeyulu, and AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Chairman Degala Prabhakar Rao were present.
Pemmasani said the current bridge, built in 1950, is structurally weak and delays emergency access to Guntur Government Hospital. The new ROB, approved under fast-track clearances by the Centre and State, will be 930 meters long—more than double the existing 436-meter bridge—and elevated from 5.9 to 9 meters to accommodate double-decker buses.
While rejecting proposals for a Railway Under Bridge at the current site due to technical constraints, he said the design allows for one in the future. The project includes a 60-ft underpass at GGH and a 44-ft underpass at Arundelpet 5th Lane. Road widening is underway from Hindu College Centre to Lodge Centre along the 120-ft Master Plan road.
Out of 134 affected structures, 36 owners have provided consent so far, including six who had filed court cases. Compensation is being given through cash for structures and Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bonds for land loss. Utility relocation is ongoing on a set timeline.
Local leaders from the TDP, BJP, and JSP expressed support, stating ROB will link East and West Guntur and contribute to the Vision 2047 goal of making Guntur a global city.