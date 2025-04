VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) took Raj Kesi Reddy (Rajasekhar Reddy Kesi), into custody on Monday evening. He was prime accused in the AP liquor scam case.

He was apprehended at Shamshabad airport upon arrival from Goa on an Indigo flight, having travelled to Goa from Dubai. According to sources, SIT officials took him into custody outside the airport terminal amid suspicions that he was attempting to flee the country.

Though Kesi Reddy reportedly told the police that he would appear for questioning on Tuesday, the SIT chose to detain him immediately, citing doubts about his compliance. He is being shifted to Vijayawada for further investigation.

Earlier in the day, Kesi Reddy had released an audio message announcing his intention to appear before the SIT on Tuesday between 11 am and 12 noon. He had also filed for anticipatory bail in the High Court, which was heard on Monday. However, the court did not grant interim protection, adjourning the matter for a week.

In a twist, sources revealed that Kesi Reddy allegedly tried to escape under the alias Rajasekhar Reddy using a fake ID, fearing arrest in Goa. His travel to Hyderabad was reportedly part of a plan to flee abroad, which was thwarted by the SIT’s timely action.

Kesi Reddy had earlier reacted to statements made by former MP Vijayasai Reddy during his SIT questioning, stating in an audio message that he would refrain from public comments as his bail plea was pending.

Despite receiving notices from the SIT four times, Raj Kesi Reddy had failed to appear before investigators till now.

Raj Kesi Reddy, the prime accused in the AP liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime, allegedly used film production as a front to launder black money.