Social boycott of SCs ends as both sides reach peace in Andhra

KAKINADA: A social boycott against the Scheduled Caste (SC) community has ended with both sides agreeing to cooperate and live peacefully in Mallam village of Pithapuram Assembly constituency in Kakinada district on Monday.

The two groups reached an understanding through a six-point formula, including the unanimous withdrawal of a social boycott. A peace committee has been constituted by the Kakinada Collector to resolve tensions between upper-caste and Dalit communities.

Collector S Shan Mohan said that the Kakinada RDO, Pithapuram tahsildar, circle inspector, and social welfare officer visited the village, spoke to both communities, and facilitated the formation of the committee.

The committee comprises six members from the SC community and five from the upper community. The committee warned that cases would be filed against outsiders trying to incite hatred through social media. The members also stated that they would resolve future issues peacefully in the presence of officials. They agreed not to resort to any social boycott.

Meanwhile, CPI leader T Madhu visited the village and demanded that Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan visit and announce compensation for Pallapu Sureshbabu, a Dalit man who died by electrocution on April 16 while working at a house of an upper-caste family.