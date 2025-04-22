Speculation rife that BJP will field Annamalai in bypoll for vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Andhra Pradesh is likely to be filled by a candidate from the BJP.

This was decided during a meeting between Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday. According to BJP sources, Amit Shah expressed his desire to field a BJP candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state, and Naidu is said to have agreed to the proposal. An official announcement in this regard is likely to be made by this weekend.

With the TDP agreeing to concede one vacancy arising in the Rajya Sabha to its ally, speculation was rife in Tamil Nadu that K Annamalai, who recently stepped down as TN BJP president, is likely to get elected to the Rajya Sabha from that seat.

Sources close to Annamalai, however, said that the national leadership has not made a decision yet and it was just a rumour at the moment.

On the speculation, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, BJP national co-incharge for TN, told TNIE: "If it happens, it is good. But the party high-command's decision is supreme since various factors are involved in it." He refused to comment further.

A senior national-level leader, requesting anonymity, said Annamalai's election from AP is only speculation right now, though it is certain that he will soon be accommodated in a significant position, either in the party organisation or in Parliament. “Given the distinct political scenario in Andhra Pradesh, there are many possibilities. Even a Muslim candidate could be elected for the Upper House from that state,” he said.

The seat fell vacant following the resignation of YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy on January 25. Though Vijayasai Reddy's Rajya Sabha tenure was till June 21, 2028, he quit the MP post and also resigned from the primary membership of the YSRCP.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the byelection. As per the schedule, April 29 is the last date for filing nominations. Scrutiny of the nominations will be held on April 30, and May 2 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature. Polling will be held on May 9 from 9 am to 4 pm, if necessary. Counting of votes will be taken up at 5 pm on the same day. However, the byelection is likely to be unanimous considering the strength of TDP-JSP-BJP combine, which has 164 MLAs out of the total 175 in the Assembly.