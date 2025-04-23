Andhra CM Naidu agrees to concede Rajya Sabha seat to BJP

VIJAYAWADA: The vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Andhra Pradesh is likely to be filled by a candidate from the BJP. This was decided during a meeting held between Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday.

According to BJP sources, Amit Shah expressed his desire to field a BJP candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state, and Naidu is said to have agreed to the proposal. An official announcement in this regard is likely to be made by this weekend.

With TDP agreeing to concede one vacancy arising in Rajya Sabha to its ally BJP, speculations were rife in Tamil Nadu that K Annamalai, who recently stepped down as TN BJP president, is likely to get elected to that seat from Rajya Sabha.

Sources close to Annamalai, however, said that the national leadership has not made a decision on it yet and it were mostly rumours at the moment.

On the speculations, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, BJP national co-incharge for TN, told TNIE: “If it happens, it is good. But the party high-command’s decision is supreme since various factors are involved in it.” He refused to comment further.

A senior national-level leader, requesting anonymity, said, Annamalai getting elected from AP is only a speculation at the moment, though it is certain that he will soon be accommodated in a significant position, either in the party organisation or in the parliament. “Given the distinct political scenario in Andhra Pradesh, there are many possibilities. Even a Muslim candidate could be elected for the Upper House from that State,” he said.

The seat fell vacant following the resignation of YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy on January 25 and the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the by-election. Though Vijayasai Reddy’s Rajya Sabha tenure was till June 21, 2028, he quit the MP post and also resigned to the YSRCP primary membership.

As per the schedule, April 29 is the last date for filing nominations. Scrutiny of the nominations will be held on April 30, and May 2 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature. Polling will be held on May 9 from 9 am to 4 pm, if necessary. Counting of votes will be taken up at 5 pm on the same day.

However, the byelection is likely to be unanimous considering the strength of TDP-JSP-BJP combine, which got 164 MLAs out of the total 175 in the Assembly.