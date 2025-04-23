Andhra targets zero heatstroke deaths amid rising mercury

VIJAYAWADA: Home and Disaster Management Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Tuesday directed officials to ensure zero fatalities from heatwaves and strengthen monsoon preparedness across the State. She chaired a review meeting at the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) office, calling for immediate implementation of preventive measures in response to weather events.

Citing severe heatwave conditions, including recent highs of 43.7°C in Narasaraopet and last year’s 47.7°C in Gospadu, Anitha underscored the urgency of adapting to climate change.

She highlighted past extreme temperatures—49.1°C to 50.3°C—between 2014 and 2016 and instructed officials to remain on high alert during the summer and monsoon seasons.

A 100-day action plan is being rolled out, with the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) P Sampath confirming measures to ensure safe drinking water. Rural Water Supply (RWS) officials reported adequate storage in summer tanks and contingency plans for 92 mandals facing potential shortages.

Schools are distributing buttermilk with the help of NGOs and donors. The State has arranged 5,145 hospital beds, deployed 768 ambulances, and mobilised trained medical staff.

Awareness campaigns are being conducted through secretariats, ASHA workers, and ANMs. The government announced Rs 4 lakh in ex-gratia for any heat-related deaths.