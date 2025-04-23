Cancel allotment of 60-acre land to Ursa, Former Andhra MP Kesineni Nani writes to CM Chandrababu

VIJAYAWADA: Former MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) on Tuesday appealed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to cancel the 60-acre land allotment to Ursa Clusters Private Ltd, alleging that it was a fraudulent venture masterminded by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath for personal profiteering.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Nani lauded Naidu’s visionary move to allot land to TCS in Vizag, noting its potential to create jobs, and boost Andhra Pradesh’s global tech reputation. However, the former MP raised serious concern over the allotment of 3.5 acres in the IT Park, and 56.36 acres at Kapuluppada to Ursa Clusters, a newly incorporated company with no credible track record, for a proposed Rs 5,728 crore data center.

He alleged that Ursa, formed just weeks before the land allotment, was a front for Sivanath, who is using his influence as an MP and president of Andhra Cricket Association to secure prime public land. He highlighted that Ursa director Abburi Satish, a former business partner of Sivanath, was involved in the dubious 21st Century Investments and Properties Private Ltd, which defrauded investors.

He accused his brother of having links with sand, fly ash, gravel mining, and real estate mafias, besides misusing Lokesh’s name to justify his illegal activities. He termed the land deal a covert land-grabbing attempt, threatening public interest, and Naidu’s reputation for transparent governance.