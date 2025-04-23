Energy Minister Gottipati seeks Centre’s support for REMZ in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, accompanied by Chief Secretary and Special Chief Secretary of Energy, K Vijayanand, met Union Minister of State for Power, New and Renewable Energy, Shripad Yesso Naik, on the sidelines of the fourth Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on Tuesday.

The minister sought central support for critical power sector initiatives and requested prompt approval of key proposals. During the meeting, Gottipati emphasised the need for early financial sanction of the Green Energy Corridor (GEC) project. He noted that the project is pivotal for integrating green power into the national grid and aligning with broader clean energy goals.

He also sought financial and technical backing for the proposed Renewable Energy Management Zone (REMZ), aimed at enhancing forecasting, scheduling, and real-time grid management of renewable resources. Ravi Kumar further appealed for the exemption of Andhra Pradesh’s NP Kunta Solar Park from the newly implemented General Network Access (GNA) charges.

Minister Shripad Naik assured them that the proposals would receive positive consideration.