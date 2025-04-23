Impressive show by Telugu students in Civil Services exam

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu students have put up an impressive performance in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024, with several securing top ranks in the final list released on Tuesday.

E Sai Shivani stood out with an All India Rank (AIR) of 11, followed by Banna Venkatesh (AIR 15) and Abhishek Sharma (AIR 38).

Other notable achievers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana include Ravula Jayasimha Reddy (46), Shravan Kumar Reddy (62), Sai Chaitanya Jadhav (68), N Chetana Reddy (110), Chennamreddy Sivaganesh Reddy (119), Challa Pawan Kalyan (146), N Srikanth Reddy (151), Nellore Sai Teja (154), Kolipaka Srikrishna Sai (190), Pavan Kumar Reddy (375) and Dr Ravada Sai Mohini Manasa (975).

The UPSC announced the results for the recruitment of 1,056 posts in IAS, IPS, IFS, and Central Services. This year’s topper is Shakti Dubey from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Harshita Goyal (2), Archit Parag (3), Shah Margi Chirag (4), and Akash Garg (5), rounding out the top five.

The recruitment notification was issued in February 2023. The preliminary exam took place on June 16, followed by mains from September 20 to 29. Personal interviews were conducted in phases between January 7 and April 17.

Of the total candidates selected, 1,009 have been recommended for Group A services and 335 for Group B. The final list includes 109 candidates from EWS, 318 from OBC, 160 from SC, and 87 from ST categories. Additionally, 230 candidates have been kept on the reserve list.

UPSC has set up a facilitation counter at its New Delhi office for any queries related to the results.