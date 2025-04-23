Impressive show by Telugu students in Civil Services exam

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu students have put up an impressive performance in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024, with several securing top ranks in the final list released on Tuesday.
E Sai Shivani stood out with an All India Rank (AIR) of 11, followed by Banna Venkatesh (AIR 15) and Abhishek Sharma (AIR 38).
Other notable achievers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana include Ravula Jayasimha Reddy (46), Shravan Kumar Reddy (62), Sai Chaitanya Jadhav (68), N Chetana Reddy (110), Chennamreddy Sivaganesh Reddy (119), Challa Pawan Kalyan (146), N Srikanth Reddy (151), Nellore Sai Teja (154), Kolipaka Srikrishna Sai (190), Pavan Kumar Reddy (375) and Dr Ravada Sai Mohini Manasa (975).
The UPSC announced the results for the recruitment of 1,056 posts in IAS, IPS, IFS, and Central Services. This year’s topper is Shakti Dubey from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Harshita Goyal (2), Archit Parag (3), Shah Margi Chirag (4), and Akash Garg (5), rounding out the top five.
The recruitment notification was issued in February 2023. The preliminary exam took place on June 16, followed by mains from September 20 to 29. Personal interviews were conducted in phases between January 7 and April 17.
Of the total candidates selected, 1,009 have been recommended for Group A services and 335 for Group B. The final list includes 109 candidates from EWS, 318 from OBC, 160 from SC, and 87 from ST categories. Additionally, 230 candidates have been kept on the reserve list.
UPSC has set up a facilitation counter at its New Delhi office for any queries related to the results.
Perseverance pays off as aspirants crack Civils
Candidates can also reach out via the official helpline numbers on working days between 10 am and 5 pm. The commission has informed that individual marks will be published on its website within 15 days.
From IPS to IAS - Venkatesh scripts a success story
Banna Venkatesh, who hails from Alladapeta village in Jalumuru mandal in Srikakulam district, secured the 15 th rank. Earlier in 2023, Venkatesh had achieved 467 rank, got selected for IPS and is currently undergoing training.
With an aim to achieve IAS, he again appeared for the exam and secured the top-2o rank. Venkatesh’s father Chandra Rao, a local trader, and mother Rohini expressed immense joy over their son’s achievement. Alladapeta village surpanch Kalyanam Srinivasa Rao also congratulated the civil services ranker.
Venkatesh completed his elementary education in Alladapeta, high school near Srikakulam, and completed intermediate at a private college in Visakhapatnam. He did engineering at NIT, Tiruchirappalli and worked in a coal mining company for two years before resigning the job to focus on his preparation for the UPSC examination.
In his second attempt, Venkatesh got selected for IPS and in third attempt, he achieved his dream of becoming an IAS officer. On learning about it, Union minister for civil aviation K Rammohan Naidu greeted Venkatesh over phone and wished him to serve the needy.
Farmer’s son Srikant bags 151st rank
Nelatur Srikant Reddy, son of a farmer from Chennur village in YSR Kadapa district, secured the 151st rank in the UPSC. Srikant Reddy, son of Nelatur Venkatasubba Reddy (alias Chanti) and Savitramma, comes from a family whose primary livelihood is agriculture.
The couple nurtured a dream of seeing their son succeed through education, and their unwavering support has borne fruit. Srikant did his early education at Narayana EM School in Kadapa, and studied at Bhashyam HS till Class 10.
He got his B Tech from IIT Indore in 2019. After graduation, Srikant worked for two years (2021-2022) at a software company in Hyderabad. He left his job to pursue his dream of becoming an IAS officer.