No truth in former Andhra MP’s charges: Ursa Clusters

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to allegations made by former MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) over the allotment of 60 acres of land to it in Visakhapatnam, Ursa Clusters Pvt Ltd on Tuesday firmly denied all charges, calling them politically motivated, and factually baseless.

The company, which is setting up a Rs 5,728-crore AI hyperscale data center in the State, said the project is being developed with complete transparency and due diligence.

Nani had written to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, questioning the land allotment to Ursa, what he described as a newly floated and inexperienced firm, and accused sitting Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) of being the hidden force behind it.

Responding to the allegations of Nani, Ursa representatives held a virtual press conference, stating that the company underwent a five-level vetting process over the past five months by government agencies, institutional partners, and industry experts.

“The project has a clearly defined investment structure, and the State has government approved it only after verifying every detail,” said Satish Abburi, one of directors of Ursa from the USA.

On the charge that the land was allotted to Ursa at a throwaway price, he clarified that they offered Rs 1 crore per acre for 3.5 acres in the IT Park, and Rs 50 lakh per acre for the remaining 56.36 acres at Kapuluppada. “No land was given to us for 99 paise as alleged by Nani,” he clarified.

Ursa promoter Jay Thalluri, speaking from the USA, said, “We have a long-standing presence in the real estate sector in America. Our interest in Andhra Pradesh is limited to data center, not to exploring real estate. We approached other States and countries before coming here, and we were invited by the Andhra Pradesh government.”