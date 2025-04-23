TDP’s ex-MPP Veeraiah stabbed to death in office

ONGOLE: In a horrific incident on Tuesday night, Muppavarapu Veeraiah Chowdary, a prominent Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Naguluppalapadu MPP, was brutally murdered in his office at Padma Towers, Ongole.

Three masked assailants armed with knives entered his office around 7:45 - 7:50 pm, stabbed him repeatedly, and fled the scene. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital by locals, Veeraiah was declared dead on arrival.

Veeraiah Chowdary, a close relative of former MLA and ex-ZP Chairman Edara Haribabu, was a key TDP figure and the official representative of the Bapatla Parliament. He managed his liquor business from his office in Ongole, where the attack took place. The news of his murder sent shockwaves through the TDP ranks, with party leaders and cadres rushing to the hospital.

Prominent TDP leaders, including Minister Dr Swamy, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhan Rao, Santhanuthalapadu MLA BN Vijaya Kumar, AP Maritime Board Chairman Satya, and APTDC Chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji, visited the hospital to inquire about the incident and pay their respects.

District SP AR Damodar, along with other police officials, inspected the crime scene and gathered details about the attack. A case has been registered, and the investigation is underway.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu strongly condemned the murder of Veeraiah Chowdary.