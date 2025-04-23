TDP’s ex-MPP Veeraiah stabbed to death in office

ONGOLE: In a horrific incident on Tuesday night, Muppavarapu Veeraiah Chowdary, a prominent Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Naguluppalapadu MPP, was brutally murdered in his office at Padma Towers, Ongole.
Three masked assailants armed with knives entered his office around 7:45 - 7:50 pm, stabbed him repeatedly, and fled the scene. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital by locals, Veeraiah was declared dead on arrival.
Veeraiah Chowdary, a close relative of former MLA and ex-ZP Chairman Edara Haribabu, was a key TDP figure and the official representative of the Bapatla Parliament. He managed his liquor business from his office in Ongole, where the attack took place. The news of his murder sent shockwaves through the TDP ranks, with party leaders and cadres rushing to the hospital.
Prominent TDP leaders, including Minister Dr Swamy, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhan Rao, Santhanuthalapadu MLA BN Vijaya Kumar, AP Maritime Board Chairman Satya, and APTDC Chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji, visited the hospital to inquire about the incident and pay their respects.
District SP AR Damodar, along with other police officials, inspected the crime scene and gathered details about the attack. A case has been registered, and the investigation is underway.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu strongly condemned the murder of Veeraiah Chowdary.
CM promises aid to Veeraiah’s family
Naidu, who discussed the incident with district MLAs, ministers, and police officials, instructed authorities to take stringent action against the perpetrators. He assured full support to Veeraiah’s family during this challenging time.
Home Minister V Anita expressing shock over the brutal murder, ordered Prakasam district police to expedite the investigation and apprehend the culprits at the earliest. She also directed a thorough inquiry into the incident.
Nara Lokesh, Minister for Education and IT, expressed profound shock, recalling Veeraiah’s dedication during the Yuvagalam Padayatra. “The brutal killing of Veeraiah Chowdary in his Ongole office is horrific. We have directed the police to take strict action against the culprits, and the party will stand firmly with his family,” Lokesh stated.
Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad also condemned the killing, emphasizing Veeraiah’s commitment to public service and party activities. “The perpetrators, whoever they are, will be caught and punished. They will not escape justice,” he asserted.
Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar strongly condemned the murder of Veerayya Chowdary. The minister spoke with Prakasam SP Damodar over the phone regarding the incident. He rushed from Amaravati to Ongole immediately.
“Veerayya Chowdary’s death has caused deep shock and distress. His demise, as a highly loyal worker dedicated to the party, is deeply unsettling. The culprits will face strict punishment, and we will stand by Veerayya Chowdary’s family,” he said.
Dr Nukasani Balaji, Prakasam District TDP President, demanded the immediate arrest of the assailants.