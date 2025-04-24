Andhra Pradesh government launches skill development initiatives for landless poor in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step towards inclusive development, the State government, through the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), is implementing multiple welfare and infrastructure initiatives for the landless poor residing in the Amaravati capital region. These programmes are designed to improve socio-economic standards, and ensure active participation of locals in building the People’s Capital.
As part of its social development efforts, the APCRDA has launched free skill development programmes targeting women and youth from farming families. Training sessions in tailoring, assistant electrician work and surveying, and basic computer skills are underway. So far, 218 individuals have enrolled, including 133 women and 85 men. Out of them, 116 have completed training, and 85 are currently undergoing training in Amaravati under expert supervision.
In view of the anticipated surge in construction activity in Amaravati, the government has also planned specialised training in building construction trades, aiming to boost local employment opportunities in the capital region.
Another key initiative is the pension scheme, where the government is providing Rs 5,000 per month to over 17,000 landless families affected by land pooling. These include farmers, labourers, and agricultural workers who lost their livelihood due to the capital development. The pension is delivered directly to their homes on the first of every month, offering financial stability to the most vulnerable.
The APCRDA is also rapidly expanding public infrastructure. So far, 15 Anganwadi centres, 14 schools, 14 e-health & wellness centres, a crematorium in Tulluru, and a primary health centre at Mandadam have been built. Most of the construction is complete, and the APCRDA is working to open these facilities soon.
In addition, TIDCO residential complexes are being constructed for the poor in the capital region. A total of 5,024 houses, spread across eight locations, and ranging from 300 to 430 square feet, have been built over 44.05 acres.
Reaffirming its commitment to inclusive growth, the government is preparing a Detailed Project Report to develop all villages in the capital region.