Andhra Pradesh government launches skill development initiatives for landless poor in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step towards inclusive development, the State government, through the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), is implementing multiple welfare and infrastructure initiatives for the landless poor residing in the Amaravati capital region. These programmes are designed to improve socio-economic standards, and ensure active participation of locals in building the People’s Capital.

As part of its social development efforts, the APCRDA has launched free skill development programmes targeting women and youth from farming families. Training sessions in tailoring, assistant electrician work and surveying, and basic computer skills are underway. So far, 218 individuals have enrolled, including 133 women and 85 men. Out of them, 116 have completed training, and 85 are currently undergoing training in Amaravati under expert supervision.

In view of the anticipated surge in construction activity in Amaravati, the government has also planned specialised training in building construction trades, aiming to boost local employment opportunities in the capital region.