Andhra's Kakinada student scores a perfect 600 in SSC exams

VIJAYAWADA: Yalla Nehanjani of Bhashyam School, Kakinada, secured a perfect 600/600 in the 2025 SSC exams, becoming the first private school student from the district to achieve a milestone.

Top scorers with 599 marks included Enda Anisha of Sri Chaitanya School, Elamanchili (Anakapalli), Prema Satya Likhita from Pithapuram, K Harshit from Rajamahendravaram, and A Likhitha from Vizag—all of Bhashyam Institutions. Government school student Pavani Chandrika from Palnadu scored 598. Nehanjani, who studied in several states due to her father’s construction job, credited discipline and eight-hour daily study sessions for her success. She aims to become an IAS officer.

Anisha hopes to join IIT Bombay. Municipal High School in Mangalagiri have a 70% pass rate. Of 256 students, 179 passed; 39 scored above 500.

Top scorers are Pandi Varun Sai (591), Jonnadula Snehasri (590), and Koganti Vaishnavi (587). Headmaster S Srinivasa Rao attributed success to Minister Nara Lokesh’s teacher adjustment drive. BC Welfare Minister S Savita highlighted MJP BC schools’ 95% pass rate, matching AP Residential Schools and outperforming other institutions. Eight computer-based test-takers fared well, led by Iswarya Kuruba (454/500) and Safaru Sanath Kumar (444/500).