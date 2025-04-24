Former IAS officer calls for urgent poll reforms in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Highlighting the erosion of democratic values in India, retired IAS officer Dr P.V. Ramesh on Wednesday called for sweeping electoral reforms to ensure fair and transparent elections.

Speaking at a media meet on election reforms organised by Jana Chaitanya Vedika in Hyderabad, Ramesh criticised the influence of caste, religion, region, money, and liquor on electoral outcomes.

He suggested imposing President’s Rule three months ahead of elections to facilitate impartial conduct.

Ramesh pointed out that while 151 out of 200 countries globally claim democratic status, 75 per cent of their populations remain excluded from true democratic participation. In India, he said, political parties are irresponsibly offering freebies without considering fiscal implications, merely to secure votes.

He further warned that party tickets increasingly go to individuals wielding financial or muscle power, turning legislative institutions into platforms for the privileged, thereby undermining democratic principles.

Echoing these concerns, Jana Chaitanya Vedika State President Vallamreddy Lakshmana Reddy lamented the rising role of money in elections, particularly in Southern states. He noted that despite over four crore voters in Andhra Pradesh, electoral contests remain concentrated among about 500 politically influential families.