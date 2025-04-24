Former Intelligence Chief PSR Anjaneyulu used fake documents in Kadambari Jethwani case: Report

VIJAYAWADA: Former Intelligence Chief PSR Anjaneyulu has been remanded to judicial custody till May 7 by a Vijayawada court in connection with the case involving Mumbai-based actress Kadambari Jethwani.

The senior police officer was arrested on Tuesday and produced before the Third Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court following a medical examination at the Government Hospital in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

According to the remand report, serious allegations have surfaced against Anjaneyulu, including abuse of power and fabricating evidence. The report claims that fake documents were created and used to frame the actress and a case was registered under his instructions.

It is also alleged that he influenced other police officers Kranti Rana and Vishal Gunni to file case and directed lower-level officers to act on forged evidence. The remand report further states that Anjaneyulu is capable of tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses, posing a threat to further probe. The court took note of these findings while remanding him.

Following the court order, Anjaneyulu was shifted to the district jail in Vijayawada. The arrest of such a high-ranking former officer has sent ripples through the police and administrative circles in the state.