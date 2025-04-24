Kesi Reddy sent to 15-day custody in liquor scam

VIJAYAWADA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Special Court in Vijayawada on Tuesday night remanded Raj Kesi Reddy, the main accused in the high-profile liquor scam, to 15 days of judicial custody. Kesi Reddy, alleged to be the mastermind behind the scam, was taken to the Vijayawada sub-jail following his remand.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which arrested Reddy, presented him before ACB Court Judge Bhaskar Rao after a medical examination. Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas and Public Prosecutor Kalyani argued on behalf of the SIT, detailing how Kesi Reddy, though formally designated as an IT consultant, allegedly wielded massive influence over the Andhra Pradesh Beverages Corporation.

Kesi Reddy led a liquor policy that facilitated the collection of monthly bribes ranging between Rs 50 crore and Rs 60 crore from liquor companies, amounting to Rs 3,250 crore over five years. The SIT cited statements from former Special Officer Satya Prasad and Beverages Corporation MD Vasudeva Reddy, claiming Kesi Reddy functioned as the real decision-maker. Ex-Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, representing Kesi Reddy, argued that the SIT lacks legal standing and that the Prevention of Corruption Act does not apply, as Kesi Reddy is not a government employee. The court remanded Kesi Reddy until May 6. The case involves 29 accused and is under probe.