PIL on lack of toilet in Information Commission office in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court expressed shock and dismay over the absence of even a single toilet for the public at the State Information Commission office.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi, questioned how a government office could lack basic infrastructure, particularly impacting women and ordinary citizens visiting the commission.

Hearing a PIL filed by B Kranthikumar from Rangareddy district, the court criticised the government for neglecting basic amenities. The petitioner’s counsel, U Abhinav Krishna, informed the court that the lack of toilets stems from a dispute with the building owner. Special Government Pleader S Pranati requested time to provide full details.