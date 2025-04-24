SSC: Girls dominate boys, Manyam claims top position in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Girls outshone boys again in the SSC Public Examinations 2025 with a pass percentage of 84.09% compared to 78.31% among boys, marking a 5.78% higher success rate for girl students. The overall pass percentage stood at 81.14%.
HRD Minister Nara Lokesh announced the results on Wednesday via the social media platform ‘X’, congratulating students on their performance and encouraging those who did not pass to utilise the supplementary exams scheduled from May 19 to 28, 2025.
Yalla Nehanjani of Bhashyam School, Kakinada scored a perfect 600 out of 600 marks while Yanda Anisha from Sri Chaitanya School in Yelamanchili, Anakapalli district, Prema Satya Likhita from Pithapuram, Kakinada District, K Harshit, Bommuru, East Godavari, A Likhitha, MVP Colony, Visakhapatnam who studied in Bhashyam Institutions all secured 599 marks.
Government school student Pavani Chandrika from ZP HS, Oppicharla in Palnadu district, scored 598 marks.
Of the total 6,14,459 students, who appeared for the SSC exams this year, 4,98,585 emerged successful. Parvathipuram Manyam district secured the top spot with an impressive 93.90% pass rate, while Alluri Sitharama Raju district recorded the lowest with 47.64%. Notably, 1,680 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, while 19 schools recorded zero pass percentage.
Andhra Pradesh Residential Schools led institutional performance with a 95.02% pass rate followed by private unaided with 94.4%. The division-wise distribution showed that 65.36% of students secured First Division, 10.69% Second Division, and 5.09% Third Division.
A total of 6,19,286 students from 11,819 schools appeared under the regular stream. In the SSC 2025 results, the subject-wise pass percentages reflected strong performance across most areas.
English medium students achieve 83.19% pass in SSC examinations
First Language recorded a pass percentage of 95.94%, Second Language saw an impressive 99.51%, while Third Language achieved 96.10%. Mathematics had a pass rate of 86.92%, General Science stood at 90.17%, and Social Studies registered 92.90%.
In terms of medium-wise performance, students studying in Hindi medium achieved a 100% pass rate. English medium students recorded 83.19%, while Telugu medium students had a pass percentage of 58.59%. Urdu medium students achieved 70.71%, Kannada medium students recorded 58.29%, Tamil medium students had 77.08%, and Odia medium students posted a strong 90.23%.
The SSC Public Examinations for March 2025 were held from March 17 to April 1, and the Spot Valuation of answer scripts was conducted at 26 evaluation camps across the state from April 3 to April 9. For the first time, the results were made available simultaneously through multiple platforms such as Mana Mitra (WhatsApp Governance Initiative), the LEAP Mobile Application, and the official results portal www.results.bse.ap.gov.in.
The SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations are scheduled from May 19 to 28, 2025. Students can pay examination fees from April 24 to 30 without late fee, and from May 1 to 18 with a late fee of Rs 50. Candidates wishing to apply for recounting or reverification of answer scripts may do so online between April 24 (10:00 am) and May 1 (11:00 am), with fees of Rs 500 per subject for recounting and Rs 1,000 per subject for reverification.
Dr K V Srinivasulu Reddy, Director of Government Examinations stated that , digitally signed migration certificates will be made available to headmasters four days after the announcement of results. The original SSC Pass Certificates will be dispatched to schools in due course.