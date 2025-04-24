SSC: Girls dominate boys, Manyam claims top position in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Girls outshone boys again in the SSC Public Examinations 2025 with a pass percentage of 84.09% compared to 78.31% among boys, marking a 5.78% higher success rate for girl students. The overall pass percentage stood at 81.14%.

HRD Minister Nara Lokesh announced the results on Wednesday via the social media platform ‘X’, congratulating students on their performance and encouraging those who did not pass to utilise the supplementary exams scheduled from May 19 to 28, 2025.

Yalla Nehanjani of Bhashyam School, Kakinada scored a perfect 600 out of 600 marks while Yanda Anisha from Sri Chaitanya School in Yelamanchili, Anakapalli district, Prema Satya Likhita from Pithapuram, Kakinada District, K Harshit, Bommuru, East Godavari, A Likhitha, MVP Colony, Visakhapatnam who studied in Bhashyam Institutions all secured 599 marks.

Government school student Pavani Chandrika from ZP HS, Oppicharla in Palnadu district, scored 598 marks.

Of the total 6,14,459 students, who appeared for the SSC exams this year, 4,98,585 emerged successful. Parvathipuram Manyam district secured the top spot with an impressive 93.90% pass rate, while Alluri Sitharama Raju district recorded the lowest with 47.64%. Notably, 1,680 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, while 19 schools recorded zero pass percentage.

Andhra Pradesh Residential Schools led institutional performance with a 95.02% pass rate followed by private unaided with 94.4%. The division-wise distribution showed that 65.36% of students secured First Division, 10.69% Second Division, and 5.09% Third Division.

A total of 6,19,286 students from 11,819 schools appeared under the regular stream. In the SSC 2025 results, the subject-wise pass percentages reflected strong performance across most areas.