Terrorism, violence never achieved anything: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Terming the acts of terror a stain on society, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said history shows that terrorism and violence have never achieved anything meaningful for the causes they aim to promote.

Naidu mourned the tragic demise of JS Chandramouli and S Madhusudhan from Andhra Pradesh in the terrorist attack at Pahalgam on Tuesday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this time of profound grief, and I pray they find the strength to endure this immense loss,” Naidu posted on ‘X’.

Asserting that the Government of Andhra Pradesh stands in solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Union Government in their commitment to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty, and responding to terrorism with firm and decisive action, the Chief Minister said those responsible for this heinous act must be dealt with severely.

Jagan denounces terrorist attack

YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed profound shock and grief over the tragic loss of two Andhra Pradesh men in a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The victims, Chandramouli from Visakhapatnam and S Madhusudan Rao from Kavali, were mercilessly killed by terrorists in a heinous act that targeted innocent tourists. Jagan strongly condemned this barbaric attack, describing it as an inhuman and cowardly act that shakes the conscience of every citizen.