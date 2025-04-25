AI-driven governance key to future: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday unveiled a bold vision for Andhra Pradesh’s future, emphasising AI-driven governance that balances technology with human-centric solutions.

Speaking at a two-day AI workshop, he highlighted the importance of real-time service delivery, and intelligent systems to redefine public administration. Reflecting on the State’s progress, he said, “From 2 Mbps for audio-video to gigabit connectivity today, we’ve come far.”

Stressing the need to overhaul outdated systems, he said, “Inefficient systems hold us back. It’s time to replace old laws with smart and digital solutions.”

To drive this vision forward, the Chief Minister proposed appointing an AI Champion in every department to spearhead innovative use cases, such as drone surveillance and Aadhaar-linked disaster relief deliveries. The cornerstone of his vision is a state-wide Data Lake to integrate massive datasets for predictive governance.

Naidu set ambitious goals, including full infrastructure saturation for housing and sanitation by 2028-29, and uplifting underprivileged families through Public-Private-People Partnership (P4). Expressing optimism about achieving 15% economic growth, he drew parallels with Telangana’s transformation. He highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s industrial growth since 1995, fuelled by second-generation reforms, and a new wave of entrepreneurs driving economic progress.