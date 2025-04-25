AI-driven governance key to future: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday unveiled a bold vision for Andhra Pradesh’s future, emphasising AI-driven governance that balances technology with human-centric solutions.
Speaking at a two-day AI workshop, he highlighted the importance of real-time service delivery, and intelligent systems to redefine public administration. Reflecting on the State’s progress, he said, “From 2 Mbps for audio-video to gigabit connectivity today, we’ve come far.”
Stressing the need to overhaul outdated systems, he said, “Inefficient systems hold us back. It’s time to replace old laws with smart and digital solutions.”
To drive this vision forward, the Chief Minister proposed appointing an AI Champion in every department to spearhead innovative use cases, such as drone surveillance and Aadhaar-linked disaster relief deliveries. The cornerstone of his vision is a state-wide Data Lake to integrate massive datasets for predictive governance.
Naidu set ambitious goals, including full infrastructure saturation for housing and sanitation by 2028-29, and uplifting underprivileged families through Public-Private-People Partnership (P4). Expressing optimism about achieving 15% economic growth, he drew parallels with Telangana’s transformation. He highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s industrial growth since 1995, fuelled by second-generation reforms, and a new wave of entrepreneurs driving economic progress.
While championing AI’s potential, he underscored the need for empathy in governance, stating that “technology must address real problems with a human touch.” He noted that 75% of governance grievances involve land issues, which can be resolved through digitised records. Highlighting India’s innovation journey, he remarked, “We once marvelled at ISRO’s satellites. Now, Indian startups build them for Rs 30 crore. World is watching us.”
The workshop, themed “AI and Emerging Technologies for Government Digital Transformation,” aims to equip senior and mid-level officers with the knowledge and tools to implement AI-driven innovations.
R Chandrasekhar, former Secretary of MEITY and DoT, praised Naidu’s early adoption of IT in governance. Prakash Kumar, CEO of Wadhwani Centre, highlighted their 20-year legacy in training for entrepreneurship, skilling, and digital governance. The workshop trains IAS, IPS and IFS officers as AI Champions and young officials as AI Enablers, detailing AI applications in various fields.
Chief Secretary K Vijayanand lauded the initiative as a significant step forward, emphasising that it would empower the departments to leverage technology and AI to deliver timely services to the people.
ITE&C Department Secretary Katamaneni Bhaskar underscored the workshop’s role in enabling government departments to provide superior services to citizens, stating that training is a continuous process and that the workshop would explore over 300 use cases, fostering a two-way communication approach.