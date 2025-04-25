Andhra Pradesh HC seeks report on Besant Road hawkers, street vendors

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner (VMC) to furnish comprehensive details on street vendors and hawkers operating along Besant Road and other key roads in the city.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi issued the directive while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by M Venkata Vijayaprasad, president of the Besant Road Building Owners’ Welfare Association.

The court sought zone-wise data on the total number of vendors, those holding valid permits, and those operating without authorisation.

It also asked for details on the number of licenses issued, permitted vending hours, and designated vending schedules.

Further, the court instructed the VMC Commissioner to prepare a comprehensive action plan for regulating street vendors.

The PIL alleged that rampant encroachments by vendors and street hawkers along Besant Road were hindering traffic flow and obstructing emergency services, including ambulances.

Appearing for the petitioner, counsel D Harshavardhan stressed the need for immediate corrective action due to public inconvenience.

ASC Bose, representing the municipal body, informed the court that the city is divided into vending zones—green (permitted), amber (restricted), and red (prohibited).

The court directed the Commissioner to personally inspect the zones and submit an affidavit with full details by July 16, the date of the next hearing.