CM Naidu pushes for PPP model to accelerate development and attract investments

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed officials at the State Secretariat to prioritise developmental projects under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, citing its potential to accelerate infrastructure growth, attract large-scale investments, and achieve the Swarnandhra-2047 vision.

Naidu said the PPP mode had yielded excellent results during the previous TDP government through successful administrative reforms. He emphasied that the model should be applied extensively in sectors such as highways, ports, healthcare, tourism, and urban amenities, treating districts as units for integrated development.

Highlighting the Centre’s support through the India Infrastructure Project Development Fund, the Chief Minister urged officials to actively address challenges like land allocation and to build investor confidence by honouring past agreements — an area he said the previous government failed in, causing setbacks to the State.

The State has already prepared Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for 20 highway projects covering 1,422 km, with potential extension to 8,893 km under PPP. The government also plans to tap funding from institutions like NABFID and NIIF for new projects.

Naidu noted that effective management of mineral reserves through the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation could generate an additional Rs 9,000 crore in revenue. A target of Rs 5,000 crore in loans has also been set for providing basic amenities to industries via the APIIC. He stressed the need to develop the capital city, fully utilise the State’s third-largest coastline, and promote tourism and logistics.