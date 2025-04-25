Determination key to success: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that strong determination can help overcome any challenge, citing the life and legacy of TDP founder NT Rama Rao as a shining example.
Naidu made these remarks after unveiling the book ‘Mindset Shift,’ authored by Sharani, daughter of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P Narayana.
The first copy of the book was presented to actor Konidela Chiranjeevi during the event.
Responding to questions posed by the author, Naidu expressed admiration for the accomplishments of Minister Narayana’s daughters. “I’ve seen them as children. It is impressive how Sharani and her sister have evolved into strong leaders managing Narayana Educational Institutions,” he said.
He lauded the mindset instilled by the institution, which he described as its brand. “What I’ve been practicing for 47 years, you are doing at a young age. Even an average student transforms into a talented one through the right mindset. Narayana never rests until success is achieved,” Naidu observed, congratulating Sharani for penning a book with a message that “mindset change can achieve anything.”
The Chief Minister also praised Chiranjeevi, recalling his rise in the film industry alongside NTR. “Coming from a modest background, Chiranjeevi became a great actor through sheer determination. Every person faces challenges, including myself—I’ve faced political crises that few others have, but it’s determination that brought me here,” Naidu said.
He also highlighted India’s progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the past 11 years as a period of stability and economic ascent. “India has become the fifth largest economy and will soon reach the top,” he stated.
Referring to the recent terror attack at Pahalgam, Naidu condemned the incident, urging citizens to stand united with the Union Government. “Terrorists aim to destabilise our growing nation. Every Indian must condemn such acts and support the Centre,” he said.
Chiranjeevi hailed Naidu as a visionary who revolutionised IT and digitalisation in AP. “He showed leadership from his student days, entered politics with a mission to serve, and played a pivotal role in developing Hyderabad into a global IT hub through a mindset shift,” the actor added.