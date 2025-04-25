Determination key to success: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that strong determination can help overcome any challenge, citing the life and legacy of TDP founder NT Rama Rao as a shining example.

Naidu made these remarks after unveiling the book ‘Mindset Shift,’ authored by Sharani, daughter of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P Narayana.

The first copy of the book was presented to actor Konidela Chiranjeevi during the event.

Responding to questions posed by the author, Naidu expressed admiration for the accomplishments of Minister Narayana’s daughters. “I’ve seen them as children. It is impressive how Sharani and her sister have evolved into strong leaders managing Narayana Educational Institutions,” he said.