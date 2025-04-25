Guntur civic chief urges residents to provide water for birds, strays amid scorching heat

GUNTUR: With temperatures soaring across Andhra Pradesh, Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner (GMC) P Srinivasulu has appealed to residents to help birds and stray animals survive the summer heat by providing them with drinking water.

In a public message on Thursday, he stressed the growing difficulty animals face in accessing clean water under extreme heat and dry conditions. He urged citizens to place water containers outside homes, in courtyards, or near shaded areas along roads.

“Even a small bowl of water can bring immense relief to thirsty animals,” he said, recommending the use of clean vessels—small bowls for birds and larger troughs for animals. He also advised that the water be changed daily and containers be cleaned regularly to maintain hygiene and prevent the spread of disease. Srinivasulu said this simple act of compassion can protect urban wildlife from dehydration and promote environmental responsibility among citizens.