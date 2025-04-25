Andhra Pradesh

Health Chief directs intensified malaria control in Vijayawada tribal hotspots

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) MT Krishna Babu has directed health officials to intensify malaria control efforts in tribal regions identified as hotspots.

Unveiling a poster for World Malaria Day, to be observed on April 25, at the State Secretariat on Thursday, Krishna Babu emphasized the need for targeted action in districts such as Alluri Sitarama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, and other agency areas.

Addressing the gathering, he urged officials to assess malaria case trends—whether rising or falling—in the hotspot regions and formulate strategic plans to curb future outbreaks. He also suggested the possibility of appointing a dedicated agency to oversee malaria reduction efforts in these vulnerable zones.

Citing the World Malaria Report 2022, Krishna Babu noted that 6.19 lakh people died of malaria globally in 2021, underscoring the urgency of the fight against the disease.

He added that a higher incidence of malaria is being reported in districts including Alluri Sitarama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, and Eluru.

