Kesireddy’s father files habeas corpus plea in Andhra HC

VIJAYAWADA: Kesireddy Upendar Reddy has filed a habeas corpus petition in the AP High Court, seeking to declare the remand orders issued by the ACB Special Court against his son Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy in a liquor procurement case as illegal, and to secure his release.

He argued that his son’s detention is unlawful and that the ACB court remanded him without considering key facts.

In the petition, he alleged that the ACB court mechanically issued the remand order based solely on IPC sections at the time of arrest. However, the remand report unexpectedly included Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act), which were not communicated to the accused.

He contended that under BNSS Section 47, authorities are required to inform the accused of all circumstances leading to the arrest, including PC Act charges, which was not done. He urged the High Court to quash the orders and direct his son’s immediate release, highlighting the alleged arbitrary actions by the ACB and the court in handling the case.

HC adjourns hearing on Joshua’s quash plea

The AP High Court adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by IPS officer P Joshua, seeking to quash the case registered by the ACB against him, alleging extortion from a stone crusher owner, to April 30.

On Thursday, Joshua’s counsel Suryanarayana concluded arguments, contending that the ACB failed to follow legal procedure in filing the case. He argued that the case relied solely on a vigilance report without a preliminary inquiry, and noted that the charges, carrying penalties of less than seven years, did not justify the ACB’s actions.