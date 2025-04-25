Minister Vasamsetti Subhash directs action to prevent water scarcity in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Labour and Krishna district Incharge Minister Vasamsetti Subhash on Thursday instructed officials to take proactive measures to prevent drinking water scarcity in both rural and urban areas of Krishna district, as summer demand intensifies.

The directive came during the District Review Committee (DRC) meeting held in Machilipatnam, where officials were told to monitor the situation regularly and act promptly.

The Minister emphasised the role of the Rural Water Supply department in ensuring uninterrupted water availability and called for timely interventions. He noted that under the NDA government’s 11-month rule, Krishna district had performed exceptionally well across sectors and appreciated officials and public representatives for their efforts.

However, he criticised the practice of holding village-level meetings without informing local MLAs, calling it a breach of protocol. “Officials must follow proper procedure and maintain coordination with elected representatives,” he stressed.

Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, who also attended, urged officials to devise a comprehensive development plan for the district. He announced that financial assistance to fishermen would be released by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on April 26, and confirmed that Machilipatnam Port construction is on track for completion by December 2026.

Minister Subhash also instructed officials to expedite the completion of water resource-related works before peak summer. District Collector DK Balaji and other officials attended the meeting.