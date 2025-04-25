Pahalgam terror attack: High alert at Tirumala; mock drill held to bolster temple security

TIRUMALA: Days after a horrific terrorist attack near Pahalgam town in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives — including two people from Andhra Pradesh — and injured several others, a high alert was issued at Tirumala on Thursday.

Security has been significantly bolstered around the temple and at the GNC tollgate, the entry point to the temple town. Additionally, vehicle checks have been intensified on the ghat road from Alipiri to enhance security measures at Tirumala. Security forces conducted a comprehensive mock drill at Sudarshan Satram near Lepakshi Circle in Tirumala.

The drill, led by Tirupati Additional SP Ramakrishna, provided detailed training to TTD Vigilance and Security personnel, civil police, reserve police, temple staff, and medical teams on handling a terrorist attack scenario.

The session included demonstrations of critical operations such as assault dog deployment, enemy attack response, and room intervention tactics. The mock drill lasted one and a half hours and involved 28 OCTOPUS commandos, 25 TTD Vigilance personnel, 15 police officers, and 10 APSP members.