Political leaders demand scrapping of SECI deal, investigation into alleged bribe at all-party meet in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: At an all-party round table held in Vijayawada on Thursday, political leaders and energy experts unanimously demanded that the government scrap the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) deal, register an FIR against those involved, and launch a full-scale investigation into what they called a “sellout” of Andhra Pradesh’s energy future for the next 25 years.

The meeting was organised by the Centre for Liberty (CFL) and moderated by its founder Nalamotu Chakravarthy.

Speakers at the session condemned the State’s ongoing inaction despite earlier opposition to the deal by the ruling coalition when it was signed under the previous YSRCP government.

They alleged that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accepted a Rs 1,750 crore bribe from the Adani Group to push the agreement, describing it as a betrayal of public interest.

Retired IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao called the alleged bribe a strategic election fund, breaking it down to Rs 10 crore per Assembly constituency across the State’s 175 segments.

He argued that the deal, worth an estimated Rs 1 lakh crore over 25 years, effectively compromised the State’s autonomy for just 2 per cent of that value.

He also questioned whether any elected government had the moral authority to bind a state for decades without public consent, calling for referendum-like mechanisms in such cases.