AI model: 300 officials get training in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The State government’s ambitious push toward an AI-driven governance model gained momentum on the second day of an intensive training workshop aimed at equipping 300 officials with critical AI capabilities.

The initiative, which brings together 100 designated AI Champions and 200 AI Catalysts from across departments, marks a major step in the State’s digital transformation efforts.

The officials are undergoing a rigorous four-day residential programme designed to foster a deep understanding of how AI can be leveraged to improve public service delivery and enhance departmental efficiency.

This hands-on training is being conducted in collaboration with the Wadhwani Centre for Government Digital Transformation (WGDT), which is offering its expertise and support free of cost.

AI Champions will play a pivotal role in crafting department-level AI strategies, identifying potential projects, and overseeing their execution. Their mandate also includes evaluating technologies and driving continuous learning within their teams.

Meanwhile, AI Catalysts are being trained to assist with project management, knowledge dissemination, and monitoring of ongoing AI initiatives.

The program is structured into three phases. The first is in-person training, focusing on AI fundamentals, strategy formulation, use case identification, and project management.

The second phase will involve ideation and the development of Proof of Concept (PoC) projects tailored to departmental needs.

Finally, participants will present their projects before a jury for potential full-scale implementation.

The Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) Department will support this initiative by providing the necessary technical infrastructure and resources. Departments have been asked to nominate officials with experience in technology and eGovernance to ensure effective implementation.