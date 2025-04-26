Andhra CM Naidu to launch ‘Matsyakara Sevalo’ for fishers today

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the launch of the Matsyakara Sevalo scheme by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday, aimed at financially supporting fishermen during the 61-day fishing ban from April 15 to June 14.

Under the scheme, Rs 20,000 will be provided to each of the 1,29,178 fishing families across 12 coastal districts, with the government allocating Rs 258 crore for this purpose.

The launch of the scheme will take place at Budagatlapalem village in Etcherla mandal of Srikakulam district.

Naidu will arrive at Budagatlapalem by noon, visit a local temple, and engage with fishermen to discuss challenges faced during the ban period.

He will address a public meeting before departing for Visakhapatnam by helicopter, and then to Vijayawada by special flight by 5 pm. District officials have finalised arrangements for distributing the aid under the Matsyakara Sevalo scheme, fulfilling an NDA manifesto promise to double the previous government’s Rs 10,000 aid to Rs 20,000 to fishermen.

The coalition government, in its 10-month tenure, has prioritised fishermen’s welfare, building on its 2014-19 legacy when it introduced financial aid during the fishing ban and spent Rs 788 crore on fishermen’s welfare, including nets, boats, and iceboxes.

It also established six residential schools for fishermen’s children in districts like Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam. Since 2024, the government has provided monthly pensions to 68,396 fishermen, Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for families of fishermen who die during fishing, and Rs 9 fuel subsidy per litre for boats, with Rs 50 crore allocated for 23,062 boats.

Other plans include installing two-way communication systems on 4,484 boats, and constructing nine fishing harbours and seven fish landing centres with Rs 2,160 crore. An aqua park in Nizampatnam of Bapatla district is also in progress.

The government’s broader welfare efforts include increasing pension to Rs 4,000 and providing free gas cylinders under Deepam 2.0. These initiatives underscore the State’s commitment to inclusive growth.