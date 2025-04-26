Andhra Deputy CM Pawan orders probe into land allotment to Shirdi Sai Electricals

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Forest and Environment) Pawan Kalyan has ordered a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities in land allotment to Shirdi Sai Electricals and environmental violations in Seshachalam forest.

Responding to media reports, he directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) to probe whether the land allotted to the company falls within the Seshachalam Wildlife Reserve Forest, and whether due process under the Forest Land Regularisation Act, 1980, was ignored in allotment.

The Deputy CM also expressed concern over reports of the forest boundary fence being destroyed at Upadhyaya Nagar in Tirupati, which led to wild animals straying into nearby human habitations. He instructed officials to immediately repair the fencing and ensure clean surroundings and water for wild animals. He asserted that protecting wildlife must be the top priority.

Reacting strongly to reports of tree cutting in the Divyanamam area during jungle clearance, he ordered an inquiry into the actions of PCCF P Chalapathi Rao and sought a detailed report. He warned that any violations would be dealt with strictly, reiterating the government’s commitment to safeguarding forest land and wildlife.