Andhra MP serves Rs 100 crore defamation notice on brother Kesineni Nani

VIJAYAWADA: Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), former MP, has been served a legal notice by his brother and the sitting MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), demanding Rs 100 crore in damages for alleged defamation. The notice follows an open letter written by Nani to the Chief Minister, accusing Sivanath of orchestrating a fraudulent land deal worth Rs 3,000 crore involving Ursa Clusters Pvt Ltd.

The controversy revolves around the allotment of over 50 acres of prime land in Visakhapatnam to Ursa Clusters, a company reportedly set up just weeks before the deal. Critics, including Nani, questioned the company’s credibility, alleging it lacks the experience or financial standing to justify such a significant land allotment.

Nani claimed that Sivanath, who also serves as the President of Andhra Cricket Association, is the hidden force behind the deal, using his political influence to secure the land under the guise of investment, potentially through benami ownership.

Nani, who represented Vijayawada for a decade as a TDP MP, before an unsuccessful run with the YSRCP in the 2024 elections, vowed to continue his battle against the alleged exploitation of public resources.

In a statement on X, he described the legal notice as an attempt to intimidate, silence and muzzle criticism, but affirmed his resolve to fight back with facts. He emphasised his commitment to transparency, drawing on his 10-year tenure as an MP, during which he claims to have served with integrity.