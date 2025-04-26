Andhra police get crucial lead in Veeraiah murder probe

ONGOLE: In a major development in the murder investigation of former MPP and TDP leader Muppavarapu Veeraiah Chowdary, who was brutally killed in his Ongole office on Tuesday night, Prakasam police have found a crucial lead.

A white scooty used by the assailants was recovered near a roadside dhaba on Chimakurthy bypass road on Friday. The vehicle’s owner, a local resident of Chimakurthy in Prakasam, has been taken into custody for questioning to determine his involvement.

According to officials, four masked men arrived at Veeraiah’s office on two vehicles—a motorcycle and the scooty—on the night of the murder. Three of them entered the office, where they were confronted by the office assistant and two others, including a woman. One of the attackers reportedly brandished a knife, threatening them with dire consequences if they interfered.

The assailants then proceeded to stab Veeraiah multiple times in the neck, chest, abdomen, and lower abdomen, resulting in his death within minutes. They fled down the stairs and escaped on their two-wheelers. Due to the attackers covering their faces with kerchiefs and unclear CCTV footage, authorities have not been able to identify them visually or trace the vehicles with certainty.

On Thursday, Prakasam SP Damodar and a team of officers revisited the crime scene, reconstructing the sequence of events and conducting fresh inquiries with office staff and eyewitnesses. Investigators found that fingerprints from the scene did not match any known offenders, suggesting the culprits are likely first-time criminals. SP Damodar said the number of police teams has now been increased from 12 to 20, with nearly 50 cops working round the clock to analyse technical evidence and pursue fresh leads. “We are intensifying efforts and are confident of cracking the case soon,” he said. The police are examining phone records, surveillance footage, and other digital trails while continuing to question suspects in custody. As of now, however, no breakthrough has been made regarding the identities of the attackers.