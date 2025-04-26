CID sleuths arrest prime accused in Madanapalle RDO office files burning case

TIRUPATI: In a significant development in the Madanapalle RDO office files burning case, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested Vankireddy Madhava Reddy, a key accused, on April 24. The incident, which took place on July 8, 2024, involved the destruction of crucial government documents, many related to land ownership.

The CID officials launched an investigation after a large cache of land-related documents—many reportedly belonging to other individuals—was seized from Madhava Reddy’s residence in Reddy’s Colony, Madanapalle, during a search on July 23, 2024.

The findings raised serious concerns about illegal land occupation and document forgery, prompting the registration of a case (Cr.No.138/2024) at Madanapalle I Town Police Station.

DSP Padmalatha, leading the CID investigation, revealed that Madhava Reddy had allegedly leveraged political connections to encroach on lands and falsify ownership records.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, CID DSP Kondaiah, CI K Chandrasekhar, and their team located and detained Reddy at VMR Function Hall in Rompicherla. He was formally arrested at the CID office in Tirupati after interrogation.

Reddy has been remanded to judicial custody by the Chittoor CID Court.

The case remains under active investigation. Officials also revealed that another prime accused, former YSRCP minister’s PA Thukaram, has fled abroad.

Efforts are underway to issue a Red Corner Notice for his extradition.