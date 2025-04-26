Handlooms to get digital push as Andhra eyes global market

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to boost Andhra Pradesh’s handloom and handicraft sectors, Special Chief Secretary RP Sisodiya on Friday chaired a key review meeting with officials from the Handlooms and Textiles Department, Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (APCO), Lepakshi, and Andhra Pradesh Khadi Village Industries Board (APKVIB) in Mangalagiri, where he directed aggressive marketing strategies, digital outreach, and financial streamlining to elevate the State’s presence in domestic and global markets.

RP Sisodiya emphasised the urgent need to align traditional crafts with modern consumer trends. He proposed new APCO and Lepakshi showrooms at major tourist destinations and called for the immediate launch of antique wood furniture under the Lepakshi brand, citing its high market potential. He also stressed design innovation at the village level and suggested awards for artisans to encourage creativity and quality.

To ensure financial stability, he instructed officials to recover pending dues from government departments and establish a clear collection mechanism. He further recommended hiring professional publicity agencies and mandated that all government textile procurement be routed through APCO.

Commissioner Rekha Rani, APCO and Lepakshi MD M Viswa, APKVIB CEO VR Vijaya Raghava Naik, and other senior officials contributed to the discussions, which concluded with a coordinated action plan for implementation.