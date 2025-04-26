Identify, deport all Pakistan nationals from Andhra: DGP Harish Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta has issued strict directives to identify and deport Pakistani nationals residing in Andhra Pradesh, following orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

It is in response to the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley, prompting the Indian government to take stringent measures. Under Section 3(1) of the Foreigners Act, 1946, the Home Ministry has revoked visas issued to Pakistani citizens.

The DGP instructed officials to ensure that Pakistani nationals, except those on long-term, diplomatic or official visas, leave India by April 27, 2025. Those on medical visas have until April 29, 2025, to depart. Visa services for Pakistani citizens have also been suspended.

The DGP warned that any Pakistani national found staying illegally in Andhra Pradesh beyond the specified deadlines will face legal action as per the Home Ministry’s regulations.