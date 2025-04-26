JSP forms human chain to condemn terror attack in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: In a resolute show of solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) organised a Manava Haram (human chain) protest on Eluru Road in Vijayawada on Friday.

The demonstration was part of a three-day mourning initiative called by party president and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan to honour the 28 lives lost in the recent terror attack.

Led by Civil Supplies Minister and JSP Political Affairs Committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar, the protest saw hundreds of party leaders, activists, and supporters join hands along one of the city’s busiest roads, voicing their outrage against terrorism and calling for national unity.

Speaking at the programme, Nadendla Manohar condemned the terror attack on innocent tourists as a direct assault on the nation’s unity and peace.

“Jana Sena stands firmly against terrorism and violence in all forms,” he stated, urging the public to remain united during such challenging times.

Prominent Jana Sena leaders, including Samineni Udaya Bhanu, Ammisetty Vasu, Mandali Rajesh, Akkala Gandhi, Ravi Soujanya, and Mallepu Vijaya Lakshmi, participated in the protest to show their solidarity for deceased.

Demonstrators held placards condemning terrorism and expressing grief for the deceased people.

The Manava Haram is part of a series of tributes organised by the party, which also includes silent demonstrations and candlelight vigils.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is expected to join the final day of mourning to pay his personal respects.