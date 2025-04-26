Pahalgam attack is failure of security system, says APCC chief Sharmila Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief YS Sharmila Reddy strongly condemned the terrorist attack on tourists at Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as a direct assault on the nation, and a glaring failure of security apparatus.

Speaking at a candlelight rally organised by the APCC in Vijayawada on Friday evening to pay tributes to the victims, Sharmila highlighted the negligence behind the incident, noting that the Army failed to respond even after the attack, which claimed 26 lives, including three Telugu people.

Earlier, addressing the media after the State-level meeting of the party, Sharmila criticised the BJP for attempting to frame the attack as a religious conflict, alleging that the party and its affiliates, including the RSS, were building a narrative of a ‘Hindu-Muslim divide’ despite the presence of Muslim victims.