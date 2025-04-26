Strengthen law enforcement to ensure peace: Andhra SP Kanchi Srinivasa

GUNTUR: Palnadu District SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao convened a crime review meeting with police officers, issuing key directives to strengthen law enforcement, expedite case investigations, and enhance public interaction.

He instructed officers to systematically clear pending cases and handle complaints—particularly those involving women and children—with urgency, empathy, and respect. The presence of female officers during gender-sensitive inquiries was made mandatory to ensure a more sensitive approach.

SP Rao stressed prompt resolution of complaints received through the Praja Samasya Parishkara Vedika, with proper documentation. He directed officers to prioritize and conclude investigations related to POCSO, crimes against women, road accidents, property offenses, and missing persons efficiently, ensuring timely charge-sheet filing.

To improve road safety, police stations were asked to conduct awareness drives and install speed breakers, signboards, and STOP boards in accident-prone zones. He called for vigilant monitoring of repeat offenders, rowdies, and public drinking, along with daily enforcement drives.