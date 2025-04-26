TTD’s innovative solution to unclaimed footwear in Tirumala

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has introduced an innovative solution to address the longstanding issue of footwear waste and loss at its sacred site in Tirumala, leveraging Information Technology (IT) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tools.
The initiative, spearheaded by Ch Venkaiah Choudary, Additional Executive Officer (EO) of TTD Tirumala, aims to streamline footwear management, reduce waste, and enhance the devotee experience by ensuring the safe return of their belongings.
Tirumala, a major pilgrimage destination, sees thousands of devotees daily, many of whom leave their footwear at one of the 14 shoe-keeping centres or entry points before entering the temple. However, a significant number fail to retrieve their chappals, sandals, or shoes, leading to a massive accumulation of unclaimed footwear.
“Every Tuesday and Friday, we collect truckloads of unclaimed footwear,” said Choudary. Previously, these items were treated as waste by the TTD Health Department, stored for one to two weeks, and then disposed of at the Kakula Konda dumping yard.
Historically, cement factories collected this footwear waste for incineration in their kilns as part of waste management efforts.
TTD uses RFID tech for footwear management
Dr K Narasimha Rao, TTD Health Officer, noted that these factories proportionately collected footwear along with hard, metal, and hazardous waste.
In the past, unauthorised groups from Vellore, Tamil Nadu, dubbed as ‘shoe waste mafia’, used to collect unclaimed footwear until TTD intervened and formalised an agreement with cement factories to manage the disposal process.
To address this issue comprehensively, TTD has introduced RFID technology, inspired by the success of its luggage management system at Alipiri and Srivari Mettu. A trial run at the shoe-keeping centre near the 2nd Queue Complex has proven highly effective.
The system works by assigning an RFID tag to each pair of footwear deposited by devotees. A corresponding tag with a unique code is given to the devotee, enabling quick retrieval upon their return. The RFID system provides precise details, such as rack and row numbers, allowing workers to locate footwear instantly.
“This initiative has reduced footwear waste to less than 2%,” Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary reported, highlighting the system’s efficiency. The RFID tags also include a location map and contact information, enabling staff to reach out to devotees who fail to retrieve their footwear. This feature has garnered significant positive feedback, allowing TTD to refine the system further. “The feedback is invaluable for future upgrades,” Choudary added.
The new system also addresses concerns about theft and loss. In April, the Health Department received two complaints regarding stolen leather chappals at the tonsure centre. “With RFID-enabled centres, we can eradicate theft, prevent devotee distress, and control waste effectively,” he said. The unmanned shoe-keeping centres, where devotees previously struggled to locate their footwear, are now being upgraded with this technology.
Following the trial’s success, TTD plans to expand the RFID system to all shoe-keeping centres in Tirumala and other TTD-managed temples. The firm managing TTD’s luggage centres will supply RFID devices and software to support this expansion, with several new centres set to open soon.