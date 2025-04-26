TTD’s innovative solution to unclaimed footwear in Tirumala

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has introduced an innovative solution to address the longstanding issue of footwear waste and loss at its sacred site in Tirumala, leveraging Information Technology (IT) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tools.

The initiative, spearheaded by Ch Venkaiah Choudary, Additional Executive Officer (EO) of TTD Tirumala, aims to streamline footwear management, reduce waste, and enhance the devotee experience by ensuring the safe return of their belongings.

Tirumala, a major pilgrimage destination, sees thousands of devotees daily, many of whom leave their footwear at one of the 14 shoe-keeping centres or entry points before entering the temple. However, a significant number fail to retrieve their chappals, sandals, or shoes, leading to a massive accumulation of unclaimed footwear.

“Every Tuesday and Friday, we collect truckloads of unclaimed footwear,” said Choudary. Previously, these items were treated as waste by the TTD Health Department, stored for one to two weeks, and then disposed of at the Kakula Konda dumping yard.

Historically, cement factories collected this footwear waste for incineration in their kilns as part of waste management efforts.