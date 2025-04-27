Andhra Pradesh liquor scam exceeds Rs 10,000 crore: Somireddy

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam as an international scam, Sarvepalli MLA and TDP Politburo member Somireddy Chandra Mohan Reddy said the scandal is not limited to Rs 3,200 crore, but exceeds Rs 10,000 crore. Speaking to the media at the TDP headquarters on Saturday, Somireddy said that Rs 1.30 lakh crore in cash transactions took place in the liquor business over the past five years in the State.

He questioned why the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have not acted despite the gravity of the alleged Rs 3,200 crore liquor scam. Recalling that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi lost power over a Rs 60 crore corruption allegation, Somireddy pointed out that the scam linked to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is far greater.

“When people dethroned a prime minister for a Rs 60 crore scam, what should be done to Jagan for a Rs 10,000 crore scam?” he asked.

Referring to the Delhi liquor scam, where several public representatives were arrested over Rs 100 crore allegations, MLA Somireddy questioned why the ED has not initiated an inquiry into the AP liquor scam, which the senior leader claimed amounts to Rs 10,000 crore.