Andhra University kicks off year-long centenary celebrations

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra University, the oldest educational institution in the State, formally commenced its year-long centenary celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Founded in 1926, and led by Cattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy and Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan as Vice-Chancellors, it has earned national and international recognition, producing distinguished alumni, including a Nobel laureate.

The centenary celebrations were inaugurated at the AU Convention Centre on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairperson K Madhu Murthy attended the celebrations as the chief guest. On the occasion, Madhu Murthy underlined the AU’s contribution to the nation building and the importance of sustaining its legacy. While revealing that a Quantum Valley will be established in Andhra Pradesh, he called for collective efforts to strengthen Andhra University’s role in education, research, and community service.

Delivering the keynote address as guest of honour, IIT Palakkad Director A Seshadri Sekhar stressed the importance of holistic education. He urged students to focus on mastering fundamental principles and scientific thinking, alongside developing soft skills. Reflecting on his student days, he credited his education at AU for shaping his career.

The Andhra University Vision Document and the centenary logo were unveiled during the event. AU V-C GP Raja Sekhar, MP M Sribharat, AU Alumni Association Chairman KVV Rao, AU Rector N Kishore Babu, Registrar EN Dhanunjaya Rao, and others addressed the gathering.