Ganesha Sharma Dravid to be anointed 71st Uttaradhikari of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam

KAKINADA: Annavaram Veda Pandit Duddu Satya Venkata Surya Subrahmanya Ganesha Sharma Dravid (24) will be anointed the 71st Uttaradhikari (Peethadhipati) of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam in Kanchipuram on Akshaya Tritiya, April 30.

Peetathipathi of Kanchi Math, Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya Swamy will give Sanyasa Deeksha to Dravid, a Rig Vedic scholar, an announcement by the Math.

In a formal communication, Srikaryam Sundaresha Iyer conveyed the decision to Ganesha Sharma Dravid’s parents, Mangadevi and Danvantari.

Subrahmanya Ganesha Sharma Dravid, aged 25, hails from a deeply spiritual family. His father, Danvantari, serves as a first-class priest at the renowned Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple in Annavaram. He has a sister and belongs to a lineage steeped in Vedic tradition, with his maternal grandfather being the distinguished scholar Bhallamudi Suryanarayana and his paternal grandfather Duddu Subrahmanyam.

Following the revered tradition of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, only a disciple who has formally undergone monastic initiation by the sitting Peethadhipati is chosen as successor.

Fittingly, Subrahmanya Ganesha Sharma Dravid’s elevation will coincide with the 2,534th birth anniversary of Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya, adding special significance to the occasion.

Ganesha Sharma Dravid’s scholastic journey began in 2006. A Rigveda scholar, he has served at the sacred Annavaram temple and at the Basara Sri Jnana Saraswati Devasthanam in Telangana’s Nizamabad (Nirmal district).

Over the years, he expanded his expertise to include the Yajurveda, Samaveda, and the Dashopanishads, earning the guidance and blessings of the Shankaracharya of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham.