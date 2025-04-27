Government to work with farmers for Amaravati land acquisition, says MAUD minister Narayana

NELLORE: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Dr P Narayana said the government will work closely with farmers to acquire additional land needed for Amaravati’s development, ensuring justice and fair compensation.

He emphasised that acquiring land is crucial for major projects such as an international airport, Smart City, and Sports City planned for the State Capital.

Speaking after inaugurating the newly renovated Ambedkar Park in Rayapalem of Nellore city on Saturday, Narayana stressed that further development is essential to enhance land values and attract investments in Amaravati. Pollution-free industries, he said, are key to sustainable economic growth, and industrialists would only invest if there are proper transportation and connectivity facilities.

Highlighting the proactive measures being taken by the coalition government, Narayana said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is committed to ensuring Amaravati evolves into a hub for industries and urban infrastructure. On the occasion, the MAUD minister criticised the previous YSRCP government for stalling development works and credited the current administration with systematically reviving projects. Parks, central dividers, canals, and schools are being developed under the Green Corporation initiative, he said.

Narayana detailed that under the master plan, 46 parks and 54 schools in Nellore are being equipped with play areas and gym equipment. He also mentioned the development of the playground at the Government Polytechnic College and said similar activities would be carried out across all urban areas.

Addressing civic amenities, Narayana said under the NTR Sujala Sravanthi scheme, citizens are being provided 20 litres of drinking water for just Rs 2. NUDA Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, Municipal Commissioner YO Nandan, and others were present.