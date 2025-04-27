National-level Old Seeds Fair in Alluri Sitarama Raju district evokes good response

VISAKHAPATNAM: The ‘National-Level Old Seeds Festival - Eastern Ghats Biodiversity Fair’ was organised at Killoguda village in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district on Saturday.

The event was conducted under the aegis of the Sanjeevini NGO. Farmers, tribals, and voluntary organisations from various states engaged in seed conservation, organic fertilisers, and natural farming took part in the festival.

Over 60 stalls featuring traditional heirloom seeds and indigenous products were set up, drawing the interest of visitors.

Participants from the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu, Wayanad in Kerala, Koraput in Odisha, and Araku and Rampachodavaram regions in Andhra Pradesh exhibited a wide variety of native seeds and products.

Local tribal communities interacted with the participants, learning about different crop varieties, seeds, cultivation methods, and market opportunities. They shared their experiences related to traditional tribal farming practices. The festival began with a floral tribute to late Pachari Ammaji, a key figure associated with Sanjeevini NGO’s earlier initiatives in tribal welfare and seed conservation. A traditional seed procession was held, with villagers of Killoguda showcasing the seeds they had preserved.

Cultural programmes, including Koya horn performances and Dhimsa dances by artist groups from Chinturu and Araku, were held as part of the celebrations.

Among the notable participants were Raimati Guria, recognised nationally as the ‘Millet Queen of India,’ and Pangi Vineetha, recipient of the Andhra Pradesh State Award for excellence in organic farming.

Delegates from different regions interacted with them to learn from their experiences in sustainable agriculture practices.

Sanjeevini NGO General Secretary Devullu said the Old Seeds Festival aims to conserve traditional food crop seeds.